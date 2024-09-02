Single filing with exchange to be reality soon: Sebi chief

Mumbai: Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday said a single disclosure by listed companies on one stock exchange will soon be automatically uploaded on the other bourse.

This comes after the Sebi recently proposed sweeping changes to disclosure as well as listing requirements by listed companies based on recommendations from a committee led by S K Mohanty, former whole-time member of Sebi.

Buch said, “a single filing with the exchange will be a reality very soon”.

As part of the proposed changes, a filing made on one exchange will automatically collate on the other exchange, she said. Additionally, Buch said soon investors will be able to start SIP with as low as Rs 250 per month.