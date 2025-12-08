Simranpreet wins 25m pistol gold and Aishwary clinches 3P silver

Doha: Young Simranpreet Kaur Brar overcame a challenging field to win the women’s 25m pistol gold while men’s 50m rifle 3-position exponent Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a silver on ISSF World Cup Final debut here on Sunday, completing a full set of medals at all possible world and continental championships in the sport.

Simranpreet, whose father left his government job to support his daughter, did her parents proud with biggest achievement of her career by shooting a superb 41 in the final, equalling the World junior record in the process.

The other Indian to qualify for the eight-shooter final, Esha Singh finished seventh. Double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker could not make the final after finishing ninth in the qualification round with a score of 581.

In the qualification round 21-year-old Simranpreet, who had won a silver at the World Cup in Lima earlier this year, shot 585, while Esha tallied 585 to finish fifth and fourth respectively and make the final.

Simranpreet began slowly, missing three targets in the first series of five shots to slip to eighth, and last, position.