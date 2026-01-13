Silver soars to record Rs 2.65 lakh/kg, gold hits lifetime high of Rs 1.44 lakh/10 grams

New Delhi: Silver prices rallied sharply by Rs 15,000 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,65,000 per kg in the national capital on Monday, and gold advanced to a fresh record of Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver soared by Rs 15,000, or 6 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 2,65,000 per kg from the previous close of Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

In addition, gold of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 2,900, or 2.05 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams. It had ended at Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international market, spot gold surged past the $4,600 per ounce level for the first time. The yellow metal gained $90.72, or 2 per cent, to touch a record $4,601.69 per ounce.

Spot silver in the global trade rose by $4.3, or nearly 6 per cent, to touch a record of $84.61 per ounce.