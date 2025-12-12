Silver soars Rs 5,100 to new peak of Rs 1.99 lakh/kg, gold rises to 1,33,600/10 grams

New Delhi: Silver prices strengthened for the third straight day and jumped Rs 5,100 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,99,500 per kilogram in the national capital on Friday, amid sustained global demand for the safe-haven asset, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The white metal closed Rs 2,400 up at Rs 1,94,400 per kilogram on Thursday, a day after surging Rs 11,500 on Wednesday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9 per cent purity increased by Rs 1,110 to Rs 1,33,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) compared to the previous close of Rs 1,32,490 per 10 grams, as per the association.

In the international markets, spot gold appreciated by $58.61, or 1.37 per cent, to $4,338.40 per ounce.

Rising for the fourth consecutive day, spot silver rose more than 1 per cent to scale a fresh peak of $64.57 per ounce in the overseas trade.