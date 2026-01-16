Silver scales new peak at Rs 2.89 lakh/kg, gold strengthens to record Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams

New Delhi: Silver prices extended their record-breaking run, jumping Rs 3,000 to hit a record of Rs 2,89,000 per kg in the national capital on Thursday, while gold advanced to a new peak of Rs 1,47,300 per 10 grams amid sustained buying by stockists and jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Extending gains for the fifth consecutive day, the white precious metal increased Rs 3,000, or 1.05 per cent, to hit a fresh peak of Rs 2,89,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 2,86,000 per kg on Wednesday.

With the latest rise, silver has jumped nearly 16 per cent, or Rs 45,500, over the past five sessions, up from Rs 2,43,500 per kg on January 8.

The white metal has continued to outpace gold for the second consecutive year, delivering 21 per cent returns so far and adding Rs 50,000 from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded on December 31, 2025.

In addition, gold prices continued their upward march for the fifth straight day, rising Rs 800 to a fresh record of Rs 1,47,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday. It had ended at Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams in the previous session.

The yellow metal has gained Rs 9,600, or about 7 per cent, since the start of 2026.

Silver dropped $1.98, or 2.13 per cent, to $91.20 per ounce, after touching a record of $93.52 per ounce on Wednesday.

Spot gold also slipped $12.22, or 0.26 per cent, to $4,614.45 per ounce in the overseas trade. It had scaled a fresh record of $4,643.06 per ounce in the previous session.