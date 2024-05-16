Silver rises Rs 1,800, gold jumps Rs 650

New Delhi: Silver soared by Rs 1,800 to hit a fresh record high of Rs 88,000 per kg on Thursday, while gold prices jumped Rs 650 to Rs 74,050 per 10 grams in line with strong global trends.

According to HDFC Securities, rising for the second straight session, silver prices surged Rs 1,800 to hit its lifetime high of Rs 88,700 per kg in Delhi. It had closed at Rs 86,900 per kg in the previous

session.

Meanwhile, the precious metal price jumped from Rs 650 to Rs 74,050 per 10 grams. In the previous session, it had closed at Rs 73,400 per 10 grams.

“Bullion rose on Thursday as yesterday’s lower US inflation figures raised the prospect of interest rate cuts as early as September. In April, the underlying US inflation rate fell for the first time in six months.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,386 per ounce, up by $21 from the previous close.

Silver was also quoted higher at $29.55 per ounce. In the previous session, it had settled at $28.80 per ounce.