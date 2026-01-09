Silver rebounds Rs 6,500 to Rs 2,50,000 per kg

New Delhi: Silver rebounded by Rs 6,500 to Rs 2,50,000 per kg in the national capital on Friday, while gold advanced to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on renewed demand for the safe-haven asset amid global uncertainty, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In the previous session, the white metal had tanked by Rs 12,500, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 2,43,500 per kilogram, due to profit booking by the traders. It had touched a record Rs 2,56,000 per kg on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity jumped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams compared to the previous close of Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams.

On the global front, spot gold was marginally trading higher at $4,479.38 per ounce while silver went up by $1.37, or 1.79 per cent, to $78.38 per ounce.

The white metal had plunged by $4.32, or 5.53 per cent, to hit an intraday low of $73.83 per ounce before settling at $76.92 per ounce in the international trade.