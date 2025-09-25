Silver prices hit record high of Rs 1.40 lakh/kg in Delhi; gold drops by Rs 630

New Delhi: Silver prices rallied Rs 1,000 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1.40 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Thursday following strong global cues, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices, on the other hand, dropped by Rs 630 to Rs 1,17,370 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) due to poor offtake by retailers. The precious metal had closed at Rs 1,18,000 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,16,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Rs 1,17,400 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver prices marched ahead in line with global trends. In international markets, spot silver rose more than 2 per cent to hit a high of USD 45.03 per ounce.

In futures trade, silver prices scaled new record levels. The December contract of white metal zoomed Rs 3,528 or 2.63 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,37,530 per kilogram. The March 2026 contract soared by Rs 3,431 or 2.53 per cent to hit a record peak of Rs 1,38,847 per kg on the MCX.

Gold for October delivery also increased by Rs 223 or 0.2 per cent to Rs 1,12,778 per 10 grams. Similarly, the December contract appreciated by Rs 262 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,13,909 per 10 grams.

"Gold stayed positive with gains on MCX, reinforcing the strong bullish sentiment. The rally is supported by the Fed's dovish rate-cut outlook and expectations of further easing into late 2025, keeping liquidity strong in bullion.

"Global uncertainties and declining dollar dependence continue to fuel buying interest in gold and silver," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Globally, gold futures for December delivery went up marginally to USD 3,768.82 per ounce. Silver futures appreciated by more than 2 per cent to hit a high of USD 45.39 per ounce.

Meanwhile, spot gold rose by USD 21.40, or 0.57 per cent, to USD 3,757.54 per ounce.

"Gold edged above USD 3,745 per ounce ahead of key jobs and inflation data. Softer inflation could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, supporting bullion, with markets pricing two cuts this year," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Spot silver also rose more than 2 per cent to hit a high of USD 45.03 per ounce.

"On the macroeconomic front, the US data scheduled to release later in the day include initial jobless claims, durable goods orders, and the final reading of the US GDP for the second quarter.

"The outcomes of this data will influence the direction of the US dollar, provide insights for the monetary policy outlook and direction for bullion prices," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Sandip Raichura, CEO – Retail Broking & Distribution and Director at PL Capital, said: "This year has placed gold right at the centre of financial history, with spot gold prices reaching an all-time high of USD 3,791.11 per ounce on September 23, almost double its levels exactly two years ago and past our 2024 targets of USD 3,700 per ounce."

Raichura further stated that "We saw three-year high daily inflows into gold ETFs further exacerbating strength in the metal."

In the middle of this historical move, it becomes difficult to decide on further levels and we believe gold is eventually going to rise beyond USD 4,800 level. However, caution is warranted going ahead as any explosive moves like the one we are in may be subject to sudden corrections, he added.