Silver plunges by Rs 3,500 to Rs 2,04,100 per kg

New Delhi: Silver prices retreated from the record level in the national capital on Friday, with the white metal plunging by Rs 3,500 to Rs 2,04,100 per kilogram due to emergence of fresh selling from stockists and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

It had surged Rs 1,800 to scale a fresh peak of Rs 2,07,600 per kg on Thursday.

In the local bullion market, gold prices are traded almost flat at Rs 1,36,515 per 10 grams from Thursday’s closing of Rs 1,36,500 per 10 grams.

In the international markets, spot gold slipped by $10.09, or 0.23 per cent, to $4,322.51 per ounce.

On the other hand, spot silver was trading 0.56 per cent higher at $65.85 per ounce in the overseas trade.