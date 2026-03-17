Silver jumps Rs 6K, gold rises to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Precious metal prices rebounded by up to 2 per cent, with silver gaining by Rs 6,000 to Rs 2.62 lakh per kilogram, and gold rose to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The white metal increased by Rs 6,000, or 2.34 per cent, to Rs 2,62,500 per kilogram. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity in the bullion market also snapped its three-day losing streak, rising by Rs 1,050, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams.

In the global market, spot gold was trading marginally lower at $5,003.68 per ounce, and silver also went lower by 0.35 per cent, to $80.46

per ounce.