Silver & gold rally after 3-day slump on firm global cues

New Delhi: Silver and gold prices ended a three-day steep fall and rebounded sharply on Tuesday, with the white metal surging Rs 24,000 to Rs 2.84 lakh per kg, while gold climbed to Rs 1.57 lakh per 10 grams amid firm global cues, weak US dollar.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices soared Rs 24,000, or 9.23 per cent, to Rs 2,84,000 per kilogram. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also recovered, rising Rs 5,000, or 3.3 per cent, to Rs 1,57,700 per 10 grams.

In the global markets, spot silver prices gaining $9.55, or 12.07 per cent to $88.77 per ounce, while gold climbed to $275.39, or 5.91 per cent, to $4,935.49 per ounce.