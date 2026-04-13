Silver declines Rs 1,800, gold falls to Rs 1.55 lakh/10 grams

New Delhi: Silver prices declined Rs 1,800 to Rs 2.45 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Monday, while gold fell to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams amid weak global cues.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal decreased Rs 1,800, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,45,200 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday’s closing level of Rs 2,47,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also edged lower by Rs 300 to Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had finished at Rs 1,55,300 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

“Precious metals opened lower on Monday after ceasefire talks between the US and Iran over the weekend failed to reach an agreement,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

He noted the setback in negotiations weighed on market sentiment and supported a rebound in the US dollar and Treasury yields, he added.

In the international markets, precious metal prices also moved lower. Spot silver slipped $1.58, or 2.09 per cent, to $74.31 per ounce, while gold fell $25.92 to $4,722.26 per ounce.