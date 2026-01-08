Silver crashes Rs 12,500 to Rs 2.43L/kg, gold falls Rs 900

New Delhi: Silver prices declined sharply from record levels, plummeting Rs 12,500 to Rs 2,43,500 per kg, while gold receded by Rs 900 in the national capital on Thursday, amid a rush of profit-booking globally.

The white metal surged Rs 5,000 to touch a record high of Rs 2,56,000 per kg in the previous session on Wednesday.

In the local bullion market, the price of gold of 99.9 per cent purity decreased by Rs 900 to Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams compared to the previous close of Rs 1,41,400 per 10 grams. In the international markets, spot gold fell by $29.65, or 0.67 per cent, to $4,426.91 per ounce, while silver traded 3.22 per cent lower, or $2.51, to $75.67 per ounce.

Market participants will await Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, which is likely to add volatility and provide direction to bullion prices, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities said.