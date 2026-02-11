Silver climbs Rs 4,000 to Rs 2.68L/kg

New Delhi: Silver prices climbed Rs 4,000 to Rs 2.68 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, while gold edged up to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams tracking strong global trends.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal jumped by Rs 4,000, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 2,68,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 2,64,500 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also witnessed buying by traders, with prices rising Rs 600, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams in the previous session.

In the global markets, spot silver gained USD 4.71, or nearly 6 per cent, to USD 85.51 per ounce, while gold was trading 1.06 per cent higher at USD 5,078.72 per ounce.