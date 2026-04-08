Silver and gold surge; Rupee gains 52 paise

New Delhi/Mumbai: Silver prices surged Rs 11,000 to Rs 2.51 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, while gold advanced to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams amid strong global cues after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal zoomed by Rs 11,000, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 2,51,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also appreciated by Rs 3,200, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It settled at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

The positive momentum came after an agreement reached just before a self-imposed deadline by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed a pause in military action, conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the overseas markets, spot gold gained USD 97.48, or 2.07 per cent, to USD 4,803.33 per ounce, while silver was trading 6 per cent higher at USD 77.33 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 52 paise to close at 92.54 against the US dollar on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military strikes against Iran for two weeks, and the Reserve Bank kept the key benchmark rate unchanged with a neutral stance.

Forex traders said investor sentiment got a boost after Governor Sanjay Malhotra assured that the steps taken on forex do not constitute a structural change.