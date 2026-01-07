Silox adopts Hindustan Zinc’s EcoZen

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited and specialty chemicals manufacturer Silox India have strengthened their partnership with Silox adopting Hindustan Zinc’s low-carbon zinc brand, EcoZen, across its manufacturing operations. The move is expected to help reduce the embedded carbon footprint of zinc-based chemical products while maintaining global quality and performance standards.

EcoZen is Asia’s first low-carbon zinc produced entirely using renewable energy, with a verified carbon footprint of less than one tonne of CO₂ per tonne of zinc—around 75% lower than the global industry average. Its use in downstream applications such as galvanising can help avoid nearly 400 kg of CO₂ emissions per tonne of steel. Hindustan Zinc said EcoZen plays a key role in supporting customers to meet Scope 3 emission reduction targets. Silox India, a major customer in the chemical applications segment, said the adoption aligns with its ESG goals and strengthens supply-chain sustainability.