‘Significant reforms implemented in past 11 yrs to boost mining sector’

Jaipur: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government has undertaken significant reforms over the past 11 years to propel the mining sector while ensuring development, public welfare and environmental protection.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for seven-star and five-star rated mines here organised by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Reddy said the government policies have not only boosted the mining sector but have also safeguarded the interests of local communities and mine workers. He underlined the importance of adopting technology for sustainable mining practices.

The minister urged all stakeholders to work towards dispelling misconceptions about the mining sector and stressed the need to prioritise the safety of mine workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the need for a balanced approach between mining activities and environmental conservation. He said mining should be sustainable, safe and environment-friendly. The chief minister highlighted that the state registered a 24 per cent increase in royalty collection last year, marking a record achievement.

“Rajasthan is rich in every type of mineral, and the state government is committed to extending every possible support to the mining industry,” Sharma said. He also asserted that the state government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining and is taking strict action in

this regard.