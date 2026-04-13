Signature Global cuts net debt by 77% to Rs 200 crore in FY2025-26

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has reduced its net debt by 77 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 200 crore on better cash flow.

According to its latest operational update, Signature Global’s net debt was Rs 200 crore at the end of 2025-26 against Rs 880 crore as of March 31, 2025.

“The company has Rs 2,770 crore of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, which enables a very strong balance sheet position to strategise our foreseeable future,” the company said.

Signature Global, which was the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in 2024-25 in terms of sales bookings, has a significant presence in Gurugram.

Recently, Signature Global and RMZ group finalised their equal joint venture to develop a commercial project in Gurugram, with the latter infusing Rs 1,293 crore for a 50 per cent stake.

The company would use part of this fund to pare debt.

The JV will invest around Rs 7,500 crore to develop this 18-acre upcoming commercial project.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, “FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth, with a strong reduction in net debt, which now stands at a historic low, and steady operational performance across key metrics”.

On the pre-sales front, the company’s sales bookings fell 20 per cent to Rs 8,220 crore in 2025-26 from a record Rs 10,290 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

The company sold 2,114 homes in the last fiscal, almost half of the 4,130 units in the 2024-25 fiscal.