Shram Shakti Niti: Labour Min seeks feedback

New Delhi: The Labour ministry has sought feedback on draft National Labour & Employment Policy - Shram Shakti Niti 2025, which presents a renewed vision for a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work aligned with Viksit Bharat @2047.

Shram Shakti Niti 2025 positions the labour ministry as a proactive employment facilitator, driving convergence among workers, employers, and training institutions through trusted, technology-led systems, an official statement said.

The National Career Service (NCS) platform will serve as India’s digital public infrastructure for employment, enabling transparent and inclusive job matching, credential verification, and skill alignment.

Through open APIs, multilingual access, and AI-driven innovation, the NCS-DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) will connect opportunity with talent across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, rural districts, and MSME clusters, making employment facilitation a nationwide public good.