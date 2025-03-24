Shoots of recovery seen in Chinese diamond industry sparks optimism in Indian market for exports, says GJEPC

Beijing: Shoots of recovery seen in the Chinese diamond market, which is second only to the US, has sparked optimism among the Indian diamond industry, which could reshape the diamond manufacturing landscape, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) officials said.

China’s economic slowdown coupled with plunging marriage rates in the country created a chilling effect in the Chinese diamond market valued at around $nine billion.

Last year, China’s diamond market generated about $5.7 billion in revenue, and is expected to grow to $7.2 billion by 2030, according to market analysts.

The demand for diamonds has fallen by as much as 50 per cent in China, while wholesale diamond prices have fallen by about 40 per cent over the past two years, creating a major downturn in the global diamond industry especially that of India as it accounted for a third of India’s cut and polished diamond exports.

India’s gems and jewellery exports declined by 23.49 per cent in February at $2,422.9 million (Rs 21,085.030 crore) compared to the same month of last year following a continued dip in demand in the US and China, the GJEPC data stated last week. To boost Indian exports, the GJEPC took part in the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show (DGP) early this month.

The India Pavilion featured 71 exhibitors across 116 booths spread across key sections such as Loose Diamonds, Lab Grown Diamonds, Gemstones, and Hall of Fine Diamond, fine Jewellery, and silver Jewellery, the GJEPC said in a release, outlining its assessment about the Chinese market, which is crucial to the stability of India’s diamond export market.

With Hong Kong being one of India’s key export markets, the event played a crucial role in strengthening trade ties and expanding India’s footprint in the global gem and jewellery market, it said. It said the Chinese diamond market is showing early signs of recovery, bringing cautious optimism to India’s diamond industry.

“The stabilising diamond prices and revival of Chinese demand are positive indicators for the global industry. India’s strong manufacturing base and adaptability position it well to capitalize on this opportunity for long-term growth,” GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said in the press note.

“After a prolonged slowdown, buyers are accepting current price levels, leading to steady sales. This renewed demand could reshape India’s diamond manufacturing landscape, prompting a shift back towards natural diamonds,” GJEPC Vice Chairman Shaunak Parikh said.