Shell, Reliance and ONGC complete India’s 1st-ever offshore decommissioning project

New Delhi: India’s energy industry marked a historic milestone when Shell (through BG Exploration & Production India Ltd), Reliance Industries, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) completed the country’s first-ever offshore decommissioning project, announced on Monday.

The Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture successfully decommissioned the mid and south Tapti field facilities, demonstrating a sustainable shift from mature offshore assets. De-infrastructure: Demonstrated five wellhead platforms, related pipelines, and plugged 38 wells in a safe manner, following a rigorous regulator-approved schedule.

Collaborative structure: The PMT JV, consisting of ONGC (40 per cent), Shell’s BGEPIL (30 per cent), and RIL (30 per cent), was contracted under a government Production Sharing Contract (PSC), focusing on adhering to international safety and environmental norms.

Domestic expertise: Indian companies such as Larsen & Toubro (offshore execution) and Chowgule Shipyard (onshore dismantling) being awarded contracts strengthened the ‘Make in India’ program, boosting local technical skills.

Meanwhile, Shell India’s Nipun Pradhan welcomed the project as a reflection of “global expertise, collaboration, and sustainability.” RIL’s Sanjay Barman Roy emphasised its contribution to developing local supply chains and pushing the ‘Make and Break in India’ vision. ONGC’s Pankaj Kumar pointed out the operational complexities, observing the project’s “precision and safety-first approach” in proximity to live assets.

Led by the Ministry of Petroleum, DGH, and OISD, the Tapti project has defined India’s regulatory environment for offshore decommissioning, acting as a precursor to future activity.

While offshore decommissioning remains complex and costly globally, India’s multi-stakeholder, safety-driven model paves the way for sustainable energy transitions. This effort not only concludes a significant chapter in India’s hydrocarbon history but also reinforces the path toward an environmentally resilient offshore energy future.