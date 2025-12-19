Shashwat Sharma to take over as Bharti Airtel MD, CEO from Jan 1

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a major leadership transition, with Shashwat Sharma, currently CEO-designate, set to take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 2026.

The board of India’s second-largest telecom operator also approved the appointment of Vice Chairman and MD Gopal Vittal as Executive Vice Chairman for a five-year term starting January 1, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval. Vittal will oversee Bharti Airtel and its subsidiaries, while driving group synergies in digital and technology, network strategy, procurement and talent, and focusing on long-term strategy.

In line with the planned succession process initiated in 2024, Vittal will be succeeded by Sharma as MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel India. Sharma, who has worked closely with Vittal over the past year as CEO-designate, will report to him.

The board also cleared key finance appointments effective January 1, 2026. Chief Financial Officer Soumen Ray will become Group CFO, while Akhil Garg, currently Financial Controller, will be appointed CFO of Airtel India. Garg has been with the company for nearly 12 years and played a key role in projects such as the Hexacom IPO. Additionally, Rohit Puri will take over as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, while Group Company Secretary Pankaj Tewari will continue to provide group-level oversight.