Shashwat Goenka elected chairman of CII ER Council

Kolkata: Shashwat Goenka, the Vice Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has been elected as the Chairman of CII

Eastern Region (ER) Council for the year 2025–26 while Mehul Mohanka of Tega Industries has been elected as the Deputy Chairman.

Goenka is also the Chairman of Spencer’s Retail and Vice Chairman of CESC, Firstsource Solutions, Director of PCBL Chemical Limited. From diversifying the energy to chemicals conglomerates portfolio into Consumer, FMCG & IT enabled services, Goenka is now leading the green transition across the group.

Currently he is the Chairman for CII Task Force on AAYUSH, CII National Committee on Retail and CII National Committee on E-Commerce and Co-Chair, CII-Family Business Network.

Mohanka, the Managing Director & Group CEO of Tega Industries, holds an MBA from University of Pittsburgh – Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business, USA and earned a certificate in Advanced Management from Harvard Business School.