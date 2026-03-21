Share of non-fossil-fuel-based power to reach 70% mark by FY36

New Delhi: India has set a target to achieve about 70 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity at 786GW, out of the total 1121 GW planned capacity by 2035-36, as per the latest National Generation Adequacy Plan beginning from 2026-27.



The document released at the ongoing first Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, the non-fossil-fuel-based electricity generation installed capacity would be about 786 GW i.e 70 per cent of the total installed capacity by 2035-36.

The installed generating capacity from non-fossil sources as on 28th February, 2026, was 275 GW, which was about 52.5 per cent of the total installed capacity of 524 GW.

As per the generation planning studies, the projected installed capacity by the end of 2035-36 is 1121 GW, comprising 315 GW Coal, 20 GW Gas, 22 GW Nuclear, 78 GW large Hydro, 509 GW Solar, 155 GW Wind, 16 GW Biomass and 6 GW Small Hydro, it stated.

Additionally, it stated that the energy storage installed capacity of 174 GW/888 GWh (BESS of 80 GW/321 GWh and PSP of 94 GW/ 567 GWh) is envisaged by 2035-36.

The fossil fuel-based installed generation capacity will significantly come down to 30 per cent by 2035-36.

However, coal-based thermal capacity will remain and serve as base load.

Similarly, it said that the fossil fuel-based installed capacity would be about 30 per cent in 2035-36, as compared to 48 per cent in January 2026.

This transition encompasses a shift from fossil fuel-based energy sources to non-fossil fuel-based energy alternatives such as solar, wind, hydro, nuclear and geothermal, coupled with Energy Storage Systems.

Many nations are setting ambitious renewable energy targets, with several aiming for net-zero emissions by mid-century or later (the USA by 2050, China by 2060, and India by 2070).

A long-term National Generation Adequacy Study has been carried out to determine the least-cost option for generation capacity expansion from 2026-27 to 2035-36 in order to reliably meet the projected electricity demand.

The objective is to minimize the total system cost of generation, which includes the cost of future investments, the cost of operating the entire generation fleet, etc., while ensuring that all technical parameters associated with different power generation technologies are satisfied.

The projected peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement in 2035-36 are 459 GW and 3365 BU, respectively.

As a significant step towards successfully achieving the planned RE capacity, a transmission system has been planned in this report for the evacuation of power from over 900 GW of non-fossil capacity by the year 2035-36, more than the required non-fossil capacity in view of challenges faced in the implementation of the transmission system.

The length of the transmission lines and sub-station capacity planned under ISTS and Intrastate for integration of additional wind and solar capacity during 2026-27 to 2035–36 has been estimated as 1,37,500 circuit kilometer (ckm) and 8,27,600 MVA, respectively, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,93,300 crore.

Additionally, in line with the increasing requirement for clean firm power to meet the growing electricity demand, the study also underlines the likely growth of nuclear-based generation capacity to reach 100 GW by 2047.