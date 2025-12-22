‘Share of coal in India’s energy mix to shrink to 30-35% by 2047’

New Delhi: The share of coal in India’s energy mix will shrink to 30-35 per cent by 2047, and responsible use of the fossil fuel is key to future development, experts said.

The coal’s share in India’s electricity mix is currently at 70 per cent. India achieved over one billion tonnes of coal production in FY25, with coal-based power contributing 72 per cent to total electricity generation.

Former chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, P M Prasad, said that over the coming three to four decades, the priority must be slashing emissions and rolling out best practices wherever feasible.

“By 2047, coal’s share is expected to come down from the current levels to around 30-35 per cent. We understand that. But as long as that 35 per cent remains, we must develop responsibly,” said Prasad, currently the Chairman of the India Chapter of FutureCoal - the global alliance for sustainable coal.

The India Chapter, launched with Coal India Limited and Gainwell Engineering as founding members, promotes FutureCoal’s Sustainable Coal Stewardship roadmap, which deploys technologies capable of reducing emissions by up to 99 per cent.

According to Prasad, public sector mining and power generation company NLC India has pioneered robust environmental standards, and select mines of Coal India have also excelled. Replicating these across the 300 mines could deliver another 20-30 per cent cut in dust emissions and pollutants, representing a major milestone.

FutureCoal Chief Executive Michelle Manook said that while coal’s overall share will evolve over time, as energy systems diversify, the focus must be on using it as efficiently and responsibly as possible.

With rising energy demand driven by data centres and AI, ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable power through sustainable coal practices is more important than ever, she added.

Dipankar Banerjee, Whole-Time Director & CEO of Gainwell Engineering, said that coal is the cheapest source of energy.

Developing countries such as India, Africa, China, Russia, and Southeast Asia cannot afford renewable energy at scale, as it is much more expensive and less reliable.

Nuclear energy is reliable, but it is also very expensive. Seventy-three per cent of India’s power generation comes from coal. However, coal does pollute and emits carbon.

“So the question is, how do we ensure that coal is used more efficiently and responsibly? This is where FutureCoal steps in; it focuses on discussions and initiatives around sustainable coal usage,”

he said.

FutureCoal provides a global platform for mining companies, manufacturers and other stakeholders to discuss innovation, technology and ways to use coal sustainably.