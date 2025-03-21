Shanguman clinches gold in athletics

New Delhi: Ramesh Shanguman gave Tamil Nadu a flying start in the track and field events by winning a gold medal in the men’s 800m T53/T54 event on day two of the Khelo India Para Games here Friday.

A former basketballer, Chennai’s Shanguman hails from a farming family in Tiruchirappalli. He lost his legs in a lorry accident when he was eight. However, he did not let the setback hold him back and took to sports. He started as a para basketball player but then shifted to wheelchair racing.

“I have faced a lot of struggles in my life. I need to achieve something. Every day just comes and goes. But I had the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself,” Shanguman told SAI Media.