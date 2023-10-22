Shah to launch National Co-op for Exports Ltd logo & website today

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Monday launch a logo, website and brochure of a newly established National Cooperative for Exports Limited (NCEL) at a national symposium in the national capital.

Shah will also distribute membership certificates to NCEL members at the symposium to be organised at the Pusa complex here.

“A wide range of issues, including channelising cooperatives for linkages to export markets, the potential of Indian agri-exports and opportunities for cooperatives, among others, will be discussed in the symposium,” the ministry said in a statement.

NCEL came into existence after Shah put an emphasis on the need to establish a national-level multi-state cooperative society to function as an umbrella organisation for exports by the cooperative sector.

NCEL, which was registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act on January 25 this year, has an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore and those cooperative societies from the level of primary to apex interested in exports are eligible to become its member.

It aims to focus on exporting the surplus available in the Indian cooperative sector by accessing wider markets beyond the geographical contours of the country. “It covers agriculture and allied activities as well as handloom and handicrafts items by enrolling a large number of co-operatives under its fold with a target to double its revenue by 2025 from the current level of about Rs 2,160 crore,” the ministry said.

The symposium will commence with a presentation by officials of the Cooperation Ministry on the various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the cooperative sector.