Shah inaugurates commencement of PNG facilities in 41 villages

New Delhi: In a path breaking initiative for the development of rural areas of Delhi, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurated commencement of PNG facilities in 41 villages and various development projects in 178 villages with an outlay of Rs 383 crore under ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’ on Monday.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Development and Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and Shri V K Saxena, Lt Governor, Delhi, were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Amit Shah said that today is an important day for the rural areas of Delhi as piped gas has now started reaching 41 villages of Delhi.

He said along with this, various development works for 178 villages are also being kicked off. He said that Rs 900 crore were allocated for the development of infrastructure and improving standard of living in the villages of Delhi, but this money was not being utilised. The Union Home Minister said that today under the ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’, development works worth Rs 383 crore have been inaugurated in 178 villages.