Seven of ten Adani group firms end marginally lower

New Delhi: Shares of seven of the ten Adani group firms ended marginally lower on Tuesday, while three companies — Adani Total Gas, Adani Green & Adani Energy — ended in the positive territory.

At the close of trade, the stock of Adani Wilmar went lower by 2.37 per cent, Adani Enterprises declined 1.92 per cent, Ambuja Cements slipped 1.86 per cent, Adani Ports dropped 1.24 per cent, ACC (0.54 per cent), Adani Power (0.20 per cent) and NDTV (0.20 per cent) on the BSE.

However, shares of Adani Total Gas rallied 1.94 per cent, Adani Green Energy advanced 1.38 per cent, and Adani Energy Solutions climbed 0.70 per cent.

In intra-day trade, the stock of Adani Energy Solutions witnessed a sharp rebound and jumped 6.28 per cent, Adani Total Gas surged 4 per cent, NDTV went up by 2.56 per cent, and Adani Green Energy climbed 2.55 per cent.

Shares of Adani Wilmar went up 2.15 per cent, ACC (1.93 per cent), Adani Power (1.74 per cent), Adani Ports (1 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (0.43 per cent) during

the day.