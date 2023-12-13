Services exports hit $192 bn so far this fiscal: SEPC

NEW DELHI: The country’s services exports have touched USD 192 Billion so far this fiscal year and are expected to reach USD 400 Billion by the end of 2023-24, SEPC said on Wednesday.

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said that key sectors which are recording healthy growth rates include telecom, computer, information, and transport and travel.

“As of the latest report, the services sector has demonstrated progress, with over USD 191.97 Billion already accomplished out of the targeted USD 400 Billion,” the council added.

It added that sectors like tourism, hospitality, and medical value tourism which suffered due to COVID-19 are now showing revival signs.

In addition to this, sectors like legal, auditing, higher education, accounting, and logistics are showing good

growth.