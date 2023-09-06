Senthil Kumar N joins Indian Oil Corp Board as Director (Pipelines)

New Delhi: Senthil Kumar N has joined the Board of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as Director (Pipelines). As the head of IOC’s cross-country pipelines network of nearly 18,500 km, he will be responsible for the massive and complex pipeline infrastructure of the firm that includes single point mooring systems, crude oil tank farms, city gas distribution networks and pipelines traversing though difficult terrain. Kumar is an Electronics & Communication Engineer with over 33 years of experience in operations & maintenance of IndianOil’s countrywide network of oil & gas pipelines. Before joining the Board as Director (Pipelines), he was serving as Executive Director (Operations) at IndianOil’s Pipelines Division Head Office. Mpost

