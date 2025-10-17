Sensex up 862 pts, Nifty ends near 25,600 amid rally in global peers

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by 862.23 points while Nifty closed near the 25,600 mark on Thursday, following across-the-board buying by investors triggered by a global stocks rally and US Fed rate cut hopes.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 83,467.66 with 28 of its constituents ending higher and two with losses. During the day, it zoomed 1,010.05 points or 1.22 per cent to 83,615.48.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent to 25,585.30.

Among Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank rose the most by 2.67 per cent. Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers. However, Eternal and Infosys were the laggards.

“Indian equity markets extended gains on Thursday, with the Sensex rising nearly 900 points and the Nifty hitting a four-month high, supported by strong banking stocks and firm global cues. Optimism over a potential US Fed rate cut and the IMF’s upgraded India growth forecast (6.6 per cent for FY26) boosted sentiment,” Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.47 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.29 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended higher. Realty surged the most by 1.87 per cent, followed by FMCG (1.74 per cent), consumer durables (1.51 per cent), bankex (1.27 per cent), auto (1.15 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.05 per cent) and commodities (0.76 per cent).

As many as 2,377 stocks advanced while 1,810 declined and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.49 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.27 per cent, and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index went up by 0.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.57 per cent to $62.26 a barrel.

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 68.64 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 4,650.08 crore.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 82,605.43. The Nifty climbed 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,323.55.