Sensex up 809 pts ahead of RBI policy announcement

Mumbai: Rising for the fifth straight day, benchmark BSE Sensex spurted by 809 points in a choppy trade on Thursday a day ahead of the announcement of the RBI policy review.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 809.53 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 81,765.86.

The NSE Nifty surged 240.95 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 24,708.40.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 15,18,926.69 crore to Rs 4,58,17,010.11 crore ($5.41 trillion) in the last five sessions.

Analysts said benchmark indices maintained their winning run for the fifth day following buying in IT stocks and a rally in the US markets.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers. NTPC and Asian Paints were the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.27 per cent and the smallcap index went up by 0.16 per cent. As many as 2,141 stocks advanced while 1,825 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT soared the most 1.96 per cent, while tech jumped 1.92 per cent, IT by 1.81 per cent and telecommunication 0.95 per cent. Bankex (0.68 per cent) and consumer durables (0.66 per cent) also advanced.

BSE services and realty emerged as the laggards.

In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,722.12 points or 3.44 per cent.

FIIs turning buyers is positive for markets, particularly for largecaps, analysts said. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,797.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.53 per cent to $72.68 a barrel.