Sensex up 126 pts to all-time high, Nifty scales historic 25,000 mount

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex advanced 126 points to close at an all-time high while broader Nifty scaled the historic 25,000 mount for the first time in a volatile trade on Thursday following gains in banking and oil shares as the US Federal Reserve hinted at a rate cut by September.



Extending its winning run to the fifth day in a row amid weak global trends, the 30-share Sensex climbed 126.21 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 81,867.55. The index opened higher and rallied 388.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit an all-time intra-day high of 82,129.49 in the morning session.

The NSE Nifty rose 59.75 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 25,010.90.

Intraday, it scaled the record 25,000 level for the first time, rising 127.15 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 25,078.30.

From the Sensex stocks, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Maruti Suzuki India and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

In contrast, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge fell 0.70 per cent and MidCap by 0.80 per cent in the broader market. During the day, BSE MidCap hit its all-time high level.

Among the indices, utilities zoomed by 2.04 per cent, power by 0.86 per cent, energy by 0.80 per cent, oil & gas by 0.59 per cent and metal by 0.35 per cent.

Realty, capital goods, industrials, auto, telecommunication, and consumer discretionary were among the laggards.

The rupee declined 5 paise to settle at 83.73 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a rise in demand for the dollar and an increase in crude oil

prices.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday and offloaded shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 285.94 points or 0.35 per cent at 81,741.34 — its all-time closing high — while NSE Nifty rose 93.85 points or 0.38 per cent to close at an all-time high of 24,951.15.