Sensex tanks 7-month low on global tariff war worries

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tanked 1,235 points to settle at more than seven-month low due to an across-the-board selloff triggered by global tariff war worries and persistent foreign fund outflows, making investors poorer by over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 75,838.36 dragged by losses in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. During the day, the BSE benchmark plummeted 1,431.57 points or 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,641.87.

The broader NSE Nifty plunged 320.10 points or 1.37 per cent to close at 23,024.65, a level not seen since June 6, 2024. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty plunged 367.9 points or 1.57 per cent to 22,976.85.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 7,52,520.34 crore to Rs 4,24,07,205.81 crore or $4.90 trillion.

Among Sensex shares, Zomato fell the most by 10.92 per cent due to weak Q3 earnings. NTPC, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were the only gainers.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 2 per cent and smallcap index slumped 1.94 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Realty nosedived the most by 4.22 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables (3.99 per cent), Consumer Discretionary by (2.90 per cent), Services (2.86 per cent), Power (2.63 per cent), Telecommunication (2.52 per cent) and Utilities (2.35 per cent) were among the laggards.

As many as 2,788 stocks declined while 1,187 advanced and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.76 per cent to $79.54 a barrel. FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,336.54 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 454.11 points to settle at 77,073.44 and NSE Nifty climbed 141.55 points to close at 23,344.75.