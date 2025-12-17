Sensex tanks 533.50 pts on foreign fund outflows & weak global trends

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tumbled 533.50 points and the broader Nifty declined to the 25,860 level on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows, a weak rupee and sluggish global market trends dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 533.50 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 84,679.86. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 167.20 points or 0.64 per cent to a week’s low of 25,860.10.

Among Sensex firms, Axis Bank tanked the most by 5.03 per cent. Eternal, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards.

However, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The BSE midcap gauge dropped 0.78 per cent, and the smallcap index dipped 0.69 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty tanked 1.36 per cent, followed by bankex (1.03 per cent), commodities (0.91 per cent), IT (0.90 per cent), BSE Focused IT (0.86 per cent), financial services (0.83 per cent) and metal (0.82 per cent).

Telecom and consumer durables were the only gainers.

A total of 2,519 stocks declined while 1,651 advanced and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.