Sensex soars 450 pts on buying in metal stocks, positive global trends

Mumbai: Benchmark stock index Sensex rallied nearly 450 points while broader Nifty closed above the 26,000 level on Friday following buying in metal shares and positive global trends.

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 449.53 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 85,267.66.

Rebounding from the month’s low level, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 148.40 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 26,046.95.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, ITC and Asian Paints were among the laggards. The BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.14 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.65 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, metal surged 2.58 per cent, commodities (1.84 per cent), realty (1.47 per cent), services (1.34 per cent), telecommunication (1.27 per cent), oil & gas (1.21 per cent) and industrials (1 per cent). BSE FMCG emerged as the only laggard.

A total of 2,593 stocks advanced while 1,593 declined and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.