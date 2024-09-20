Sensex soars 1,360 pts to historic 84,000 mark

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex closed above the historic 84,000-mark for first time while Nifty settled at a new record high on Friday, powered by a rally in frontline bank stocks along with upbeat trends in the US and Asian markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,544.31. During the day, it soared 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent to hit the momentous intra-day peak of 84,694.46.

The NSE Nifty surged 375.15 points or 1.48 per cent to close at a record 25,790.95 level. During the day, the gauge zoomed 433.45 points or 1.70 per cent to reach an all-time intra-day peak of 25,849.25.

Following the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 6,24,468.11 crore to Rs 4,71,71,745.83 crore ($5.65 trillion).

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 5 per cent. JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers.

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

All key sectors contributed with realty, auto, and metal stocks leading the gains.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.37 per cent and midcap index climbed 1.16 per cent.

Among the indices, Realty soared 3.21 per cent, capital goods (2.32 per cent), auto (2.12 per cent), industrials (2.08 per cent), metal (1.82 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.78 per cent), financial services (1.55 per cent), bankex (1.44 per cent) and healthcare (1.10 per cent).

A total of 2,442 stocks advanced while 1,502 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent and Nifty surged 434.45 points or 1.71 per cent.

Last Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark hit the 83,000-level for the first time.