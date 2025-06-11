Sensex snaps four-day rally to decline by 53 pts in volatile trade, Nifty ends unchanged

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex closed lower by 53 points in a volatile trade on Tuesday, snapping its four-day winning run due to profit-taking in banking and energy shares.

The 30-share Sensex declined by 53.49 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 82,391.72 with 14 of its constituents closing lower, 15 with gains and one remaining unchanged.

The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out gains of 1.05 points to end at 25,104.25, marking its fifth straight day of gains on the back of gains in IT and pharma shares.

In the past four days, the Nifty has jumped over 560 points or 2.27 per cent while the Sensex rallied 1,707.7 points or 2.11 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra declined. Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent and midcap index went up 0.04 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT surged the most by 1.63 per cent, followed by IT (1.58 per cent), utilities (1.11 per cent), power (0.95 per cent), teck (0.87 per cent), healthcare (0.45 per cent) and commodities (0.40 per cent).

Realty dropped 1.18 per cent, telecom (0.55 per cent), financial services (0.46 per cent), services (0.21 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.16 per cent).

Overall market breadth was positive with 2,232 stocks advancing, 1,805 scrips declining and 135 stocks settling unchanged on BSE.