Sensex snaps 5-day losing run, rebounds 341 points on gains in banking shares, global rally

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 341 points on Monday, snapping its five-day losing streak following buying in banking stocks and a sharp rally in global

shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 341.04 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 74,169.95 as 19 of its constituents ended in the green and 11 in the red. In intra-day trade, the benchmark jumped 547.44 points or 0.74 per cent to 74,376.35.

The NSE Nifty rose by 111.55 points or 0.50 per cent to 22,508.75.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Zomato and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

However, ITC, Nestle, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.77 per cent, while smallcap index dipped 0.02 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, healthcare surged 1.12 per cent, commodities (0.92 per cent), metal (0.91 per cent), financial services (0.83 per cent), auto (0.80 per cent) and bankex (0.71 per cent).

Telecom, realty and FMCG were the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 792.90 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic stock markets were closed on Friday for Holi.

The total outflow by foreign investors has reached Rs 1.42 lakh crore ($16.5 billion) in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.

On Thursday, the Sensex declined by 200.85 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 73,828.91.

The Nifty fell 73.30 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 22,397.20.