Sensex snaps 2-day rally, falls 238 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices snapped two days of rally to settle lower on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 237.72 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 63,874.93. During the day, it fell 300.12 points or 0.46 per cent to 63,812.53.

The Nifty dipped 61.30 points or 0.32 per cent to 19,079.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Nestle and Power Grid were the major gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge gained 0.29 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.02 per cent.

Among the indices, auto fell 0.58 per cent, services declined 0.53 per cent, teck (0.29 per cent), metal (0.24 per cent), IT (0.19 per cent), oil & gas (0.18 per cent) and industrials (0.16 per cent).

Commodities, utilities, consumer durables and realty were the gainers.

The rupee settled flat at 83.26 against the US dollar on Tuesday as weak domestic equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.93 per cent to $88.31 a barrel.