Sensex snaps 2-day losses on buying in RIL, SBI

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex snapped two-day losing streak to close 126 points higher on Monday, propped up by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a higher opening in European equities.

However, investors remained cautious amid stress in the US and European financial systems, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.76 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 57,653.86. During the day, the index witnessed a high of 58,019.55 and a low of 57,415.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.65 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 16,985.70, with 27 of its scrips ending in the green.

Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sense pack, rising 1.54 per cent, followed by Maruti, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge ended 1.50 per cent lower while the midcap index dipped 0.37 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, healthcare, FMCG, bankex, metal and teck were the gainers.

However, power, utilities, industrials, auto, realty and services were the major laggards. The utility index fell by 2.48 per cent and power declined by 2.13 per cent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 398.18 points or 0.69 per cent to finish at 57,527.10 points on Friday. The Nifty fell 131.85 points or 0.77 per cent to end at 16,945.05 points.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 82.37 against the US dollar on

Monday.