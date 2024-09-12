Sensex scales Mount 83K on blue-chip stocks rally

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex hit the historic 83,000 level for the first time on Thursday and the Nifty settled at a lifetime high in a late rally in blue-chip shares, surge in global markets and foreign fund inflows.



A sharp fag-end rally drove the 30-share BSE Sensex to the 83,000 level for the first time. The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19 in the last hour of trade. The index closed at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent.

Tracking a rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 6,59,895.19 crore to Rs 4,67,36,045.21 crore ($5.57 trillion).

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2 per cent. Nifty and Sensex opened higher and traded in a range till late afternoon trade.

“The bulls took charge towards the end of the day and lifted the indices to a new high, mirroring the bullish global trend. The rate-cut optimism across the globe (ECB & US Fed) has provided a positive impetus to the global market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest gainers.

Nestle emerged as the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.32 per cent and the smallcap index climbed 0.79 per cent.

All indices ended in the positive territory. Metal surged 3.05 per cent, telecommunication (2.61 per cent), power (2.02 per cent), auto (1.99 per cent), utilities (1.93 per cent) and commodities (1.85 per cent).

A total of 2,335 stocks advanced while 1,612 declined and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE. Also, 278 stocks hit their 52-week highs while 36 declined to their 52-week lows.

Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 1,755 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dropped 398.13 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 81,523.16 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty declined 122.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 24,918.45.