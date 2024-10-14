Sensex rises 592 points, Nifty settles above 25,000 on gains in IT, banking shares

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped nearly 592 points while Nifty reclaimed the 25,000 level on Monday following gains in IT and banking shares amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 81,973.05. During the day, it surged 690.81 points or 0.84 per cent to hit a high of 82,072.17.

The NSE Nifty rose 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 25,127.95. In the intraday trade, the benchmark indices climbed 195.5 points or 0.78 per cent to 25,159.75.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the laggards.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crore to Rs 4,63,62,781.71 ($5.51 trillion).

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge rose 0.28 per cent and smallcap index by 0.06 per cent.

Sector-wise, Realty surged the most by 1.53 per cent. Bankex (1.03 per cent), IT (1.01 per cent), Financial Service and Teck by 0.88 per cent each, Consumer Durables (0.69 per cent) and Telecommunication (0.68 per cent) were among the gainers. Commodities slipped by 0.31 per cent, followed by Metal (0.14 per cent), Oil & Gas (0.06 per cent) and Services (0.04 per cent).

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,162.66 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,730.87 crore, according to exchange data.