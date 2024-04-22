Sensex rises 560 pts, Nifty jumps over 22,300-level

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed nearly 1 per cent each on Monday amid a rally in Asian and European markets, decline in Brent crude oil prices and buying by foreign investors.



Extending its previous day’s rebound, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 73,648.62. During the day, it advanced 679.47 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,767.80.

The NSE Nifty went up by 189.40 points or 0.86 per cent to 22,336.40.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 4,97,442.62 crore to Rs 3,97,86,490.93 crore ($4.79 trillion) in two days.

From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were the major gainers.

NTPC, JSW Steel and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.26 per cent and midcap index rallied 0.93 per cent.

Among the indices, consumer durables advanced 2.53 per cent, industrials (1.93 per cent), capital goods (1.65 per cent), telecommunication (1.17 per cent), financial services (1.04 per cent) and consumer discretionary (1.02 per cent).

Utilities emerged as the only laggard.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.80 per cent to $86.59 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors turned buyers on Friday and they bought equities worth Rs 129.39 crore, according to exchange data.