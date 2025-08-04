Sensex rises 419 points to above 81k following gains in metal, commodities & auto shares

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 419 points to close above the 81,000 level on Monday following gains in metal, commodities and auto shares amid a firm trend in global markets.

Snapping the two-day falling streak, the 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72 with 26 of its constituents ending higher and four down.

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 157.40 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 24,722.75. In the intraday session, it rose 169.3 points or 0.6 per cent to hit a high of 24,734.65

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel was the lead gainer, humping by 4.31 per cent. BEL, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

However, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.76 per cent and the midcap index by 1.11 per cent

Among sectoral indices, metal rose by 2.58 per cent, realty by 1.88 per cent, commodities by 1.79 per cent, services by 1.74 per cent, auto by 1.54 per cent, focussed IT by 1.48 per cent, teck by 1.46 per cent and IT by 1.38 per cent.

FMCG and Bankex were the only laggards.

The rupee depreciated 48 paise to close at 87.66 against the US dollar on Monday, as sustained foreign fund outflows and trade tariff uncertainties dented investors’ sentiment.