Sensex rises 362 pts, Nifty ends above 25K on gains in IT & telecom stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex climbed nearly 362 points while Nifty ended above 25,000 level higher on Tuesday for second straight day following a rebound in the US markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.75 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 81,921.29 driven by gains in IT, telecom and select banking shares. During the day, it jumped 637.01 points or 0.78 per cent to 82,196.55.

The NSE Nifty surged 104.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,041.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports were the biggest gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.53 per cent and midcap index went up 0.53 per cent. Among the indices, telecommunication jumped 2 per cent, utilities (1.76 per cent), power (1.74 per cent), teck (1.62 per cent), IT (1.52 pr cent), industrials (1.25 per cent), services (1.20 per cent) and healthcare (1.10 per cent).

Financial Services, oil & gas were the laggards.