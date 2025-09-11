Sensex rises 323 pts, Nifty rallies for 6th day

mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by 323 points while Nifty closed higher for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday following buying in IT, select financial and capital goods shares amid renewed optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 323.83 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,425.15, registering its third straight day of gain. During the day, it jumped 542.56 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,643.88.

Rising for the sixth consecutive day, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 104.50 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 24,973.10.

Signalling a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US, President Donald Trump has said he feels “certain” that there will be “no difficulty” for the two countries to come to a “successful conclusion” in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

Responding to the post, PM Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics rose the most by 4.26 per cent. HCL Tech gained 2.57 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 2.19 per cent, TCS by 1.99 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.88 per cent and Infosys by 1.85 per cent. Gains in Axis Bank and State Bank of India also supported the rally.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest loser, falling by 2.47 per cent. Maruti dropped 1.53 per cent and Tata Motors by nearly 1 per cent due to profit-taking. UltraTech, Eternal and Power Grid were also among the laggards. The BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.84 per cent and smallcap index climbed

0.72 per cent.