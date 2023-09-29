Sensex rises 320 points, Nifty closes above 19,600 on buying in metal & energy stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by 320 points while Nifty closed above the 19,600 mark on Friday after value-buying in metal, financial and energy stocks aided by positive trends in the US and European markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 65,828.41. During the day, it jumped 643.33 points or 0.98 per cent to 66,151.65.

The Nifty advanced 114.75 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,638.30.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC climbed over 3 per cent emerging as the biggest gainer. Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major gainers.

Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Titan were among the laggard.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.31 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.57 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, metal jumped 2.71 per cent, healthcare rallied 2.22 per cent, oil & gas (1.30 per cent), commodities (1.25 per cent), energy (1.16 per cent) and power (1.02 per cent). IT and tech were the laggards.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark fell 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty declined 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.49 per cent to $95.28 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,364.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.