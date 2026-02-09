Sensex reclaims 84,000 mark as India-US trade deal fuels buying

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for the second straight session on Monday, driven by robust buying across all segments after India and the US reached a trade deal, putting an end to tariff uncertainties.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 84,065.75. During the day, the benchmark surged 734.28 points, or 0.87 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 84,314.68.

The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 25,867.30. During the session, the index climbed 228.55 points, or 0.88 per cent, to hit a high of 25,922.25.

Among the 30-share constituents, State Bank of India, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndiGo, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Asian Paints were the gainers.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Axis Bank were the laggards.

On the BSE, the Smallcap Select index rose 2.31 per cent, while Midcap Select index went up 1.27 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, PSU Bank climbed the most by 2.83 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables (2.76 per cent), Realty (2.64 per cent), and Commodities (2.06 per cent). While Industrials and Telecommunication rose by 1.94 per cent each, Capital Goods increased 1.89 per cent, Consumer Discretionary gained 1.73 per cent, and Metal went up by 1.54 per cent.

A total of 3,110 stocks advanced, while 1,254 declined and 163 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The rupee witnessed a volatile trading session and settled for the day on a slightly lower note, down 1 paisa at 90.66 against the US dollar on Monday, as traders assessed the details of the India-US interim trade framework.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed higher.

European markets were quoting higher. US markets ended higher on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.81 per cent, to $67.52 per barrel.

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,950.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 266.47 points to settle at 83,580.40, while the NSE Nifty climbed 50.90 points to end at 25,693.70.